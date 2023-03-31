Model N (NYSE:MODN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,199 shares of company stock worth $2,075,463 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

