Monero Price Reaches $156.07 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $91.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $156.07 or 0.00553979 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,171.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00318350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00072649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00433191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,259,416 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

