Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 7,210 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,229,644. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWAV. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

Shockwave Medical stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.08. 121,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,803. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

