Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of AAON worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,339,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AAON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 114,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

