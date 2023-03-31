Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,239 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands makes up approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.19% of BellRing Brands worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after buying an additional 277,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. 302,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

