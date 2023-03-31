Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,921 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Option Care Health worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

