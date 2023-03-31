Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. Green Plains comprises approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Green Plains worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Green Plains by 714.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

GPRE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 112,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

