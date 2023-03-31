Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,818 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,173 shares of company stock worth $12,821,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,985. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

