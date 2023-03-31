Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 990,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,940,000 after acquiring an additional 814,217 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 709,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.