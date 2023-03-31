Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,539 shares of company stock worth $11,942,021. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 289,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

