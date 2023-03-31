Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 31,655 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,655 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Terex worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.08. 291,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,422. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

