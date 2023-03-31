Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 47,297 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the quarter. Cactus accounts for 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $41.20. 150,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,868. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

