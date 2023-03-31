Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.85. 18,089,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,281,049. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

