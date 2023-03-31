Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Hits $232.63 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $232.63 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,403,236 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

