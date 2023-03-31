Morgan Stanley Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $94.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

