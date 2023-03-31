MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.98. MorphoSys shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 94,763 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.48.
MorphoSys Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.