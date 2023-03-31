MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.98. MorphoSys shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 94,763 shares traded.

MOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

