MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSCI were worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MSCI by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $10.08 on Friday, hitting $558.80. 226,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.91. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.90.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

