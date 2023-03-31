MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $551.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $543.00 to $551.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $558.90.

MSCI stock opened at $548.72 on Monday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.52 and its 200 day moving average is $490.91.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

