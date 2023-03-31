My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Hits $2.01 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $708,755.14 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019157 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,201 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

