NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAAS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Trading Up 18.9 %

NASDAQ NAAS traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 3,972,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

