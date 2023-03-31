National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Up 2.3%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
National Bank of Greece Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.
About National Bank of Greece
National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.
