National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

Insider Activity at National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,145,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

