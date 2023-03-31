National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded at Loop Capital

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $18.62 on Friday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

