Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target to $1.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 45.25% and a negative net margin of 473.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

