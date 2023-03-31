Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Nemaura Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRD opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Nemaura Medical has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

