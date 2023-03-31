Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Update

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 343,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.04.
Nemetschek Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $49.10 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. Nemetschek has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $49.10.
About Nemetschek
Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.
Featured Stories
