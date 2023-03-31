New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 503,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,443,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

New Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $751.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Gold by 37.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,432 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in New Gold by 66.7% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,604,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,586,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

