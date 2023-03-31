New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJRGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 284,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

