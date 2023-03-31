New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 284,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

