New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,597,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 253,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 77,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $895.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.78. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.