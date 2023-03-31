NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NEWT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $320.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares in the company, valued at $16,975,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewtekOne by 83.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NewtekOne by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

