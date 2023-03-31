NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $782,026.07

NFT (NFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $782,026.07 and approximately $0.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00202040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,090.88 or 0.99991092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02173106 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

