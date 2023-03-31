NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stake Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 224,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL opened at $2.89 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

