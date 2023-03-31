NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance

NDRBF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

Featured Articles

