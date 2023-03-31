Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 31,092 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £12,436.80 ($15,280.50).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

LON:FOXT traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 40.08 ($0.49). 164,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,991. Foxtons Group plc has a one year low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 47.80 ($0.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

