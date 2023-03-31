Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nikola stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. 28,061,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,900. The company has a market cap of $676.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Nikola has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

