North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.29

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.29 and traded as high as C$22.60. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$22.52, with a volume of 46,147 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$617.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

