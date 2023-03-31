Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

