Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.09. The stock had a trading volume of 304,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

