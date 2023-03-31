Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.17

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.17 and traded as low as $29.04. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 8,327 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

In related news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

