Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

