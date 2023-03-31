Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 130,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 110,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Novonix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

