Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,369. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.