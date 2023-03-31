Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,369. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
