OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) vs. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Financial Review

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 50.24% 16.25% 14.77%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $32.09 million 0.40 -$9.34 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 17.44 $387.15 million $4.21 37.11

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Powerbridge Technologies and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Powerbridge Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations. The company was founded by Ben B. Lor and Shiang Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services. The Office Automation segment sells telecommunication equipment, computer products, related supplies, and office furniture. The company was founded by Masahiro Noda and Mizuki Noda on April 8, 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

