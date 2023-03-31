Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.39. 391,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $512.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile



Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Featured Articles

