OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW) Short Interest Update

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. OCA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

