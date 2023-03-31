Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 788 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.22. 285,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

