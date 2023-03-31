Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 77,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 153,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,285. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

