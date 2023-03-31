Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QCOM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,086. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

