Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,150. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

