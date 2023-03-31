Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 441,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,461. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

